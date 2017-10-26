9 Easy Fashion Tips We're Stealing From Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown

Alexis Bennett
Oct 26, 2017

Millie Bobby Brown might only be 13-years-old, but the Stranger Things actress definitely has a crazy, good sense of fashion that even us InStyle editors (yes, grown women) have learned a thing or two from. Seriously, it doesn't matter if she's attending a fancy award show or making a television appearance, she always manages to stun, while still keeping everything aging appropriate.

You can channel some of her best looks for that fancy wedding you have coming up, or you can refresh your work wardrobe by taking notes on some of Brown's winning daytime outfits. Get your pencils out and use the below fashion tips to inspire your next street-style moment.

1 of 9 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Recycle Your Favorite Pieces

Cocktail dresses aren't only reserved for after 5. Turn a plunging dress into a winning daytime look by layering it with your favorite button-down shirt.

Try it: Missguided Scuba Halter Dress, $35; missguidedus.com. ASOS Sleeveless White Shirt, $26; asos.com.

2 of 9 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The Shorter the Dress, The Shorter the Heels

Put your sky-high stilettos away when you're rocking a super, mini dress. Reach for short, chunky heels to balance out the look and add an elegant touch.

Try it: Free People Erin Mini Dress, $48; shopbop.com. The Fix Block Cooley Mary Jane Pump, $53; amazon.com.

3 of 9 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Mix Lady-like Items With Tough Pieces

Make dainty dresses stand out by pairing them with cool-girl shoes—like Brown's Stuart Weitzman combat booties ($585; stuartweitzman.com). This trick also works with fabrics, so have fun mixing delicate laces with structured leather pieces.

Try it: ASTR the Label Heather Fit & Flare Dress, $98; nordstrom.com. Jeffrey Campbell Legion Lace Up Heel Booties, $165; shopbop.com.

4 of 9 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Don't Under Estimate the Power of Tailoring

Ensure that your wardrobe staples fit perfectly by getting them altered to your exact measurements. Something like having your pants hemmed usually costs around $10, and it will instantly make your affordable pieces look luxe.

Try it: ASOS The Wide-Leg Pant with Pleat Detail, $40; asos.com. Eliza J Sequin Mock Neck Sweater, $98; nordstrom.com.

5 of 9 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Accessorize Only As Needed

Sometimes it's best to leave sparkly necklaces and earrings at home and let your statement dresses take center stage for special occasions. The right pair of shoes can easily substitute for jewels.

Try it: Keepsake Asymmetrical Hem Mini Dress, $50; urbanoutfitters.com. Nina Talley Pointy Toe Pump, $89; nordstrom.com.

6 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Don't be afraid of color

Stop trying to blend in, and make heads turn in bold colors like bright yellow. The striking hues also look amazing in the fall. So don't forget to keep the fun colors coming and incorporate them in your accessories, too.

Try it: BCBGeneration Short Sleeve Blouson Dress, $98; revolve.com. Dolce Vita Henry Frayed Satin Sandals, $130; bloomingdales.com.

7 of 9 J. Countess/Getty Images

Stock Up on Nude Heels

Top off any and every look with nude heels. You can never go wrong with a pair that matches your skin-tone, and they are much more exciting than your average black shoes.

Try it: Payton Cinched Waist Dress, $49; nordstrom.com. Schutz Samanta Platform Sandals, $100; shopbop.com.

8 of 9 Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Suits Don't Always Have to Be Serious

Take note from Brown and give your boring suits a makeover by switching out long pants for shorts and miniskirts. Don't forget to pair them with unexpected, edgy accessories for bonus points.

Try It: H&M Blazer $35, hm.com. Maje Velvet Tie Shorts, $176; nordstrom.com

9 of 9 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Mix Multiple Trends Into One Look

Have fun and play with more than one trend at a time. Here, Brown works in the western movement with trendy white boots.

Try it: BB Dakota Jack By BB Dakota Armory Sweater Dress, $80; shopbop.com. Steve Madden Editor Boot, $129; macys.com.

