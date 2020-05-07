So Even Michelle Obama Is Aboard the Tie-Dye Craze
And we found her exact sweater on sale.
Something’s happened since everyone’s been self-isolating: Tie-dye pieces have seemingly taken over. Really, it’s nearly impossible to scroll through the ‘gram these days and not see a famous face wearing some sort of take on the swirly, hypotonic motif.
So we can’t say we were shocked that Michelle Obama wore a tie-dye sweater — though we can say that with the former first lady’s stamp of approval, this is one look that’s going to blow up even more.
On Monday, Obama participated in a read-along series in partnership with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House called “Mondays with Michelle.” In the five-and-half-minute clip, she reads a chapter from Miss Maple’s Seeds, which she sums up so succinctly: “This book is about a woman named Miss Maple, who loves nature and celebrates the miracle that lives within every seed.” How sweet is that?
Obama looks absolutely radiant in a tie-dye cable-knit sweater by Polo Ralph Lauren. The crewneck cotton knit has a swirling, colorful print on the front, making it one of the more playful pieces in Obama’s ever-refined wardrobe. And it’s a budget-friendly fashion find, which isn’t all that surprising considering the former first lady is keen to more price-conscious closet staples. Right now, you can buy her exact sweater on sale for $119. (It originally retails for $198.)
Tie-dye isn’t only trendy, but it’s also quite cheerful — and we could all use a bit of cheering up. Ahead, shop Obama’s exact Polo Ralph Lauren sweater (on sale!), plus other mood-boosting tops that will work some magic on your mood.
Shop now: $119 (Originally $198); saksfifthavenue.com
Shop now: $178 (Originally $297); saksfifthavenue.com
Shop now: $55 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com
Shop now: $450 (Originally $750); nordstrom.com
Shop now: $116 (Originally $155); saksfifthavenue.com
Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com
Shop now: $206 (Originally $275); saksfifthavenue.com
Shop now: $68 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com
Shop now: $119 (Originally $298); saksfifthavenue.com