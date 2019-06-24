Michelle and Sasha Obama Are Matching in Summer’s Trendiest Outfit Combo

Image zoom Revolver / BACKGRID

The Obamas are definitely living their best lives this summer. Last week, the former first family was spotted sightseeing in Avignon, France. Over the weekend, they explored the southeastern French city of Èze. And they even visited George Clooney near his Lake Como villa.

For one of the outings, which included lunch at Michelin-starred restaurant La Chèvre d’Or with Bono from U2, Barack and Sasha kept things chill in black tops and shorts. But Michelle and Sasha looked like street-style stars in one of the trendiest summer outfit combinations: sundresses and white sneakers. The paparazzi shots of the stylish pair are truly a fashion blessing.

Michelle went with a shirred-waist design by Three Graces ($483; matchesfashion.com), while her youngest daughter, 18-year-old Sasha, looked adorable in a printed slip dress with a leg-baring slit. The mother-daughter duo completed their coordinating looks with white sneakers. Sasha laced up retro Nike Cortez sneakers ($70; nordstrom.com), and Michelle slipped into Adidas Stan Smiths ($80; nordstrom.com).

Both pairs are classics that will never go out of style. Not to mention, they're way more comfortable than any pair of sandals — perfect for walking around while on vacation.