The Blinding Trend that Dominated the Oscars Red Carpet
At the 2019 Oscars, the red carpet was filled with glittering moments, and I'm not just talking about the jaw-dropping jewels. The gowns were super glitzy thanks to metallic finishes.
Can we just take a moment to acknowledge Jennifer Lopez's disco-ball like Tom Ford look? I still have chills. The mosaic, reflective details looked like a work of art and were absolutely hypnotizing. No need for an Oscar nomination. The girl's always a red-carpet winner.
Stars like Amy Adams, Brie Larson, and Emilia Clarke joined J.Lo in the metallic movement. See all of the dazzling looks in the roundup ahead.
Amy Adams
Emilia Clarke
Glenn Close
Brie Larson
Queen Latifah
Emma Stone
Octavia Spencer
Awkwafina
Amandla Stenberg
Sofia Vergara
America Ferrera
Mindy Kaling
Isla Fisher
Megan Mullaly
