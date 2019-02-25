The Blinding Trend that Dominated the Oscars Red Carpet

At the 2019 Oscars, the red carpet was filled with glittering moments, and I'm not just talking about the jaw-dropping jewels. The gowns were super glitzy thanks to metallic finishes.

Can we just take a moment to acknowledge Jennifer Lopez's disco-ball like Tom Ford look? I still have chills. The mosaic, reflective details looked like a work of art and were absolutely hypnotizing. No need for an Oscar nomination. The girl's always a red-carpet winner.

Stars like Amy Adams, Brie Larson, and Emilia Clarke joined J.Lo in the metallic movement. See all of the dazzling looks in the roundup ahead.

