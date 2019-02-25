The Blinding Trend that Dominated the Oscars Red Carpet

By Alexis Bennett
Feb 24, 2019 @ 8:15 pm
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

At the 2019 Oscars, the red carpet was filled with glittering moments, and I'm not just talking about the jaw-dropping jewels. The gowns were super glitzy thanks to metallic finishes.

Can we just take a moment to acknowledge Jennifer Lopez's disco-ball like Tom Ford look? I still have chills. The mosaic, reflective details looked like a work of art and were absolutely hypnotizing. No need for an Oscar nomination. The girl's always a red-carpet winner.

Stars like Amy Adams, Brie Larson, and Emilia Clarke joined J.Lo in the metallic movement. See all of the dazzling looks in the roundup ahead.

1 of 15

Amy Adams

Rick Rowell/Getty Images
2 of 15

Emilia Clarke

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

3 of 15

Glenn Close

Rick Rowell/Getty Images
4 of 15

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

5 of 15

Queen Latifah

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

6 of 15

Emma Stone

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images
7 of 15

Octavia Spencer

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

8 of 15

Awkwafina

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

9 of 15

Amandla Stenberg

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
10 of 15

Sofia Vergara

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

11 of 15

America Ferrera

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

12 of 15

Mindy Kaling

George Pimentel/Getty Images
13 of 15

Isla Fisher

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

14 of 15

Megan Mullaly

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
