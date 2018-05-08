The $22 Seamless Undies Olivia Munn Wore to the Met Gala

There's a lot of talk around the gowns worn to the 2018 Met Gala. But what's underneath those fancy costumes is just as important. After all, you can't have a banging red-carpet look without the right foundation. And by foundation, we mean undergarments. Sometimes stars will wear shapewear for a smooth, polished look. But let's be real. Those constricting undergarments can be super annoying, especially the ones that cut off your circulation. Thankfully, our favorite stars are teaching us about the best undies to wear under thin or see-through dresses.

It turns out that A-listers are huge fans of the seamless Commando undies. The brand's name says it all. You'll, literally, feel like you aren't wearing anything once you slip on a pair of the weightless panties. And just because the undies are extremely lightweight doesn't mean they are flimsy. Commando designed a control-top brief ($48; bloomingdales.com) that's seamless, and it will smooth out your midsection. Now that's what we call a win-win.

Check out the Commando undies on some of the Met Gala stars below.