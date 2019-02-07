5 Basic Tees Every Man Should Have in His Closet
Finding the perfect minimal, casual T-shirt for guys can be surprisingly difficult: So many brands love to throw their logos on shirts or cover them with graphic designs. Sometimes, even tees claiming to be basic have small details, like stripes or buttons, that are fussier than you’d like.
Here, we rounded up the most casual and no-frills men’s T-shirts from Amazon for the guy who just wants a simple and comfortable tee in his life.
The Pocket T-Shirt: Goodthreads Men’s Short Sleeve Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt
This customizable T-shirt has a pocket or no pocket option, and comes in eight solid and classic colors. It has a ribbed crewneck, straight hem, is tag-free, and claims to have a fit comparable to shirts from J. Crew or Banana Republic.
The Super Plain T-Shirt: Next Level Men’s T-Shirt
You’ll never have to worry about running out of colors in this tee. It comes in 32 colors, and you can order two packs of almost any two colors combos you might want. It’s made from a super soft blend of cotton and polyester.
The Long Sleeve T-Shirt: Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Perfect for everyday wear, Amazon Essentials has created a super comfortable cotton tee that’s so soft and light, you’ll never want to take it off.
The Athletic T-Shirt: Russell Athletic Men’s Essential Cotton T-Shirt
This essential tee has moisture-wicking technology that will keep you cool, plus provides sun and odor protection. It’s great for working out in, and comes in a variety of colors and sizes.
The 100% Cotton T-Shirt: Gildan Men’s Ultra Cotton Adult T-Shirt
These T-shirts are made completely from soft premium cotton (with the exception of a few colors) and have a classic cut for anyone who prefers a roomier fit. They’re super durable and great for any man who prefers tees made with heavier fabrics.