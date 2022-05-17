7 Memorial Day Outfits You Can Make Using Your Swimsuit

Convenience and Versatility Reign Supreme

Chelsea Titzer, fashion stylist and creative director/senior designer at bella dahl, tells InStyle it's important that her MDW outfits are comfortable, stylish, and consist of layers that are easy to peel off when it's time for water activities.

"Going from cabana to dipping in the pool should be an easy transition," Titzer says via email. Her solution? Simplicity.

"Wear your favorite bright, solid print suit that can easily pair with any accessory, or pair your solid suit with side-slit flowy pants and a matching long-sleeve, tie-front top," says Titzer. "This gives you the opportunity to add on fun, bold, festive accessories to give the outfit an extra pop. Think big shades, a floppy hat, and some slip-on wedges for added height."