Meghan Markle’s Panama Hat Is the Only Accessory You Need This Summer

Meghan Markle's style is a constant source of inspiration. We've learned how to build a classic capsule wardrobe, pack for vacations, and now, she's showing us just how to accessorize for the summer.

Over the weekend, Markle stepped out at Wimbledon to cheer on Serena Williams while wearing a timeless Ralph Lauren Collection blouse ($590; ralphlauren.com) and trousers ($1,690; ralphlauren.com). But her accessories, though subtle, pulled the entire look together. Markle carried a navy Altuzzara bag, occasionally slipped her Ray-Ban frames ($143; shopbop.com) on, and toted a Maison Michel fedora ($815; net-a-porter.com) around.

The chic hat is an absolute must for the summer. Not only for its ability to protect your face from getting too much sunlight, but also because they'll effortlessly disguise those bad hair days. No need to spend a couple hundred bucks getting Markle's exact topper because we've spotted its twin over on Amazon. And yes, it's included in the Amazon Prime Day sale for only $12.

If we were you, we wouldn't waste any time jumping on the deal because it'll only be up for the next few hours.