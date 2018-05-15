What Meghan Markle Is Bringing On Her Honeymoon (We Think)

MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM
Alexis Bennett
May 15, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

The countdown until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is on. And even after the lovebirds walk down the aisle, we'll still be tuning in to hopefully get a glimpse at Markle's honeymoon style. But until then, we're predicting what the lucky lady will pack for Namibia based on her favorite vacation pieces below.

Read on to see our curated list of Markle-approved items that are perfect for any honeymoon.

VIDEO: Who Is Paying for Meghan Markle's Stylish Yet Expensive Royal Wardrobe?

1 of 6 MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM

The Fedora

Whenever Markle travels, she loves to keep a great fedora on hand. (Who has time to deal with pool hair?) One of her favorites is a Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat.

$65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM

The Bikini

Markle loves playful bikinis with fun prints. And if she's heading to the pool, you guarantee she has a suit from one of her favorite brands—like Solid & Striped—packed in her bag.

$88 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM

The Skirt

A pleated skirt is easy to throw on and will always impress, especially when you're rushing to your dinner plans. Copy Markle's wear-everywhere skirt below.

$59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM

The Sandals

No need for heels when your flats look this cute. Markle love's the comfortable shoes that Sarah Flint makes. And you can still snag her exact style.

$245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM

The Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from the sun (and stylishly accessorize any outfit) with a good pair of sunglasses. Opt for a gold-trimmed frame for maximum coolness.

$60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 MediaMix/YouTube

The Lingerie

And Markle could take notes from her fictional character in A Random Encounter and rock a silky pink robe during her honeymoon.

$615 SHOP NOW

