Meghan Markle's Affordable Cashmere Sweater Is Back in Stock

You're about to look so chic (and feel extremely comfortable) throughout the fall, thanks to Meghan Markle. The 35-year-old is a huge fan of Everlane's cozy cashmere sweaters, which are finally back in stock.

While at the airport, Markle tucked her gray cashmere sweater into frayed-hem jeans, tossed a Hat Attack straw tote bag over her shoulder, and topped off the look with a Los Angeles baseball cap.

Courtesy $100 SHOP NOW

The entire look is perfect for traveling, especially when you're going to be sitting on a cold airplane. Plus the $100 price tag on that cashmere sweater is a steal compared to most steeply-priced knits.

VIDEO: Who Wore a Suit Better, Meghan or Harry?

So follow Markle's lead and grab one of Everlane's affordable cashmere sweaters before it's too late.