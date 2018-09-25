Meghan Markle's Affordable Cashmere Sweater Is Back in Stock

Alexis Bennett
Sep 25, 2018
You're about to look so chic (and feel extremely comfortable) throughout the fall, thanks to Meghan Markle. The 35-year-old is a huge fan of Everlane's cozy cashmere sweaters, which are finally back in stock.

While at the airport, Markle tucked her gray cashmere sweater into frayed-hem jeans, tossed a Hat Attack straw tote bag over her shoulder, and topped off the look with a Los Angeles baseball cap.

The entire look is perfect for traveling, especially when you're going to be sitting on a cold airplane. Plus the $100 price tag on that cashmere sweater is a steal compared to most steeply-priced knits.

So follow Markle's lead and grab one of Everlane's affordable cashmere sweaters before it's too late.

