Meghan Markle's Classic Dress Is $75 Less at the Bloomingdale's Sale

Let's not waste any time, people. Go ahead and give Bloomingdale's a big thank you. Right now, the retailer is running a private sale. For every $100 spent on select full-priced items, Bloomingdale's will drop $25 off of your order. Plus, you'll find other items marked down at up to 40 percent off. That could add up to some major savings.

Ready to finally splurge on those Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots? Go for it! They are 40 percent off right now. (They were originally $798. Now, they're $480!) And how about that timeless Black Halo dress that Meghan Markle wore the other day? At first, we were hesitant to spend a couple hundred dollars on it. But now that the price is marked down $75, we can't resist the sheath dress ($300; bloomingdales.com). Just make sure you enter the promo code "PRIVATE" before checking out.

VIDEO: Everything We Know About Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress So Far

Head to Bloomingdale's website to see what other goodies are on sale. And don't wait too long. The deals will come to an end on April 30.