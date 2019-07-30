Meghan Markle’s Affordable Everlane Jumpsuit Somehow Hasn’t Sold Out Yet

Image zoom Stephen Lock / i-Images/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has unlimited access to the most-coveted fashion labels in the world. Heck, she's even good friends with some of those top-tier designers — like Victoria Beckham and Misha Nonoo, who by the way makes THE perfect button-down blouse. That's why the Duchess of Sussex is so often dressed in straight-off-the-runway pieces. But every now and then Markle takes a break from high-end brands. When she does, most of the time she's wearing Everlane.

In the behind-the-scenes footage from a British Vogue feature directed by Markle, the Duchess of Sussex wore Everlane's Essential Jumpsuit. She looks comfortable yet stylish in the jumpsuit, which clocks in at $120.

Markle isn't the only fan of Everlane's jumpsuit. The one-and-done design has a nearly perfect five-star review on the brand's website. Shoppers sing its praises thanks to the figure-flattering fit and — the best part — the wrinkle-resistant fabric.

Markle has been a fan of the Everlane brand for years (just like Angelina Jolie and so many other stars). I guess we'll have to add this look to Markle's ever-growing list of flawless Everlane outfits.