6 Things Meghan Markle Always Brings on Vacation

Whether you're spring breaking or itching to plan out your summer wardrobe, you can look to Meghan Markle for outfit-inspo. The stylish actress and soon-to-be Mrs. Prince Harry has been all around the world, so she knows a thing or two about staying stylish (and comfortable) while on the go. No matter where you're headed, make sure you master these travel style tips from the lucky bride to be.

Choose Your Swimsuit Wisely

There's nothing worse than feeling uncomfortable when you're supposed to be moving around and having fun. Don't squeeze into a swimsuit style just because it's trendy. Bikini, one-piece, or kaftan ... Whatever you choose, make sure you pick out something that makes you feel confident.

Crossbody Bags Are a Must

You do not want to try to juggle your camera in one hand and your purse in the other. Be sure to pack a crossbody bag, preferably in a neutral color that will match everything and not take up too much suitcase space.

Protect Your Skin

I know you're looking forward to getting in some vitamin-D, but safety first. Make sure you pack a chic hat and don't forget your favorite sunglasses and a go-to sunscreen.

Find a Comfortable (and Pretty) Pair of Flats

Yes, comfort comes first, but you'll want to stay Instagram ready at all times. Find a cute pair of flats with just the right amount cushion from one of Markle's favorite brands, Sarah Flint.

Remix Your Everyday Pieces

Often there's no need to go out and buy all new pieces. You can take an everyday essential—like a white button-down shirt—and make it vacation ready with denim shorts and flats.

Toss That Wrap Dress in Your Bag

It's the easiest way to get dressed up without putting much thought into your look. Plus you can throw it on top of your swimsuit for a quick outfit change.

