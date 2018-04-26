9 Easy Ways to Build a Spring Capsule Wardrobe Like Meghan Markle

No need to go crazy splurging on a bunch of new pieces for spring. You can simplify your life and your wardrobe if you make smart investments on versatile pieces that can easily be mixed and matched. Not sure where to start? Let Meghan Markle's style inspire your spring capsule collection. We've gathered her favorite pieces below. Some we've seen her wear over and over again, so you know you won't end up with buyer's remorse.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Scroll on to shop Markle's spring capsule wardrobe.