9 Easy Ways to Build a Spring Capsule Wardrobe Like Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Alexis Bennett
Apr 26, 2018 @ 11:00 am

No need to go crazy splurging on a bunch of new pieces for spring. You can simplify your life and your wardrobe if you make smart investments on versatile pieces that can easily be mixed and matched. Not sure where to start? Let Meghan Markle's style inspire your spring capsule collection. We've gathered her favorite pieces below. Some we've seen her wear over and over again, so you know you won't end up with buyer's remorse.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Scroll on to shop Markle's spring capsule wardrobe.

1 of 9 WPA Pool/Getty Images

A Floral Dress

You already know that you'll need the perfect floral dress in your spring collection. Follow Markle's lead and get one that has trendy details—like an off-the-shoulder finish.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Husband Shirt

Meghan's easy-going style includes wardrobe essentials that can work in any area of life. Follow her lead and grab her same exact blouse, which is perfect for the office and the weekends.

Misha Nonoo $185 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 CHRIS JACKSON/Getty Images

An Evening Clutch

Spring and summer are usually filled with weddings, parties, and fun get-togethers. A versatile clutch that you can carry over and over again will come in handy.

Gucci $1,390 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Leather Jacket

As the weather transitions and you start to whip out those sleeveless dresses, you'll need a great leather jacket to throw over your shoulders. Try out Markle's Mackage jacket, which also comes in black and blue.

Mackage $690 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 MEGHANMARKLE/INSTAGRAM

Wear-Everywhere Sandals

Skip the flip-flops and invest in a pair of sandals that will elevate even your most casual outfits. You can't go wrong with the exact pair from Meghan's favorite brand.

Sarah Flint $245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Wrap Dress

From Hugo Boss to Jason Wu, Markle loves a good wrap dress. And we can see why. They flatter every figure and our super easy to throw on and look instantly polished.

Jason Wu $1,795 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Carry-Everything Tote

Make sure you have everything you need while traveling. Meghan's favorite Everlane "Market Tote" gets the job done, and it has a decent price point.

Everlane $165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Splash News

Classic Sneakers

Grab a pair of kicks that you can work into your exercise routine and pair with a cute sundress—like Markle's classic Reebok sneakers.

Reebok $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Perfect Pair of Jeans

And make sure you have a pair of jeans that will keep your casual outfits looking cool—like Meghan's ripped Mother jeans.

Mother $228 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!