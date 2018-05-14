Gasp! Is Meghan Markle's Work-Appropriate, Off-the-Shoulder Top Back in Stock?

We nearly had a heart attack after Meghan Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Theory top while visiting Cardiff, Wales. No, not because it showed a little extra skin in a way that we haven't seen other royals do, but because it sold out instantly.

Well, it's time to wipe your tears because Theory just dropped another blouse that looks nearly identical to Markle's design. Both blouses have everything a girl could ever want in a top, made with a subtle off-the-shoulder silhouette that highlights the collarbones and a plaid print that offers a professional, polished finish. They also feature a slightly nipped waist and flared hemline that slims the midsection. And the price tag for both is exactly the same.

The only major difference is the name. Markle's exact, sold-out top is called the Hadfield. And the brand is calling the newly released option, which is exclusively available at Neiman Marcus, the Brea. So you'd better grab the top while you can. And while you're over at Neiman Marcus, you might as get your hands on Markle's re-stocked Altuzarra dress ($1,996; neimanmarcus.com). The pinstripe design is perfect for summer. So you'll definitely get a lot of wear out of it, too.