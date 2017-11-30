Shop The Meghan Markle-Approved Jeans That Keep Selling Out

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Alexis Bennett
Nov 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

We might not be able to marry a prince like Meghan Markle, but at least we can wear the cute jeans that she's a huge fan of. Well, that's only if you're a lucky shopper. Just about everything that Markle touches ends up selling out almost instantly. And we're not surprised. Markle has a sophisticated style that's just as elegant as Kate Middleton's, but she also knows how to effortlessly work trendy items into her outfits—like ripped denim jeans (something we've never see the Duchess of Cambridge in).

For an outing with her future husband, Markle trusted the always-flattering fit of Mother Denim to keep her looking good on her date. If you haven't heard of the made-in-L.A. brand, it's a Hollywood fave. Style stars like Kate Bosworth, Jourdan Dunn, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are just a few of the famous faces that share Markle's love for the stretchy denim pieces.

So yeah, Mother jeans are always selling out like crazy. But we managed to find a few places that still have some styles in stock. And you might want to sit down because there's more good news. You can save 57 percent off on a pair of Mother jeans at the Saks Fifth Avenue sale

Those who move slow will definitely miss the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So go ahead and check out more Mother jeans that are still up for grabs below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

The Vampy Fray

Get a frayed look like Markle's with these babies that are currently on sale.

available at Saks Fifth Avenue $100 (Originally $238) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Runaway Skinny Flare Jeans

Channel Markle's style with the blue flares. Earlier in November, she stepped out wearing the black version of these jeans.

available at Shopbop $220 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

'The Looker' Skinny Stretch Jeans

Try subtly distressed jeans that will wow all of your friends.

available at Nordstrom $228 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

The Looker Ankle Fray Skinny Jeans in Girl Crush

Show off your ankles just like Markle in a cropped design.

available at Bloomingdale's $205 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

The High-Waisted Looker Skinny Petite Jeans

And grab this pair while you can, petite girls.

available at Anthropologie $130 (Originally $210) SHOP NOW

