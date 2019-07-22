The Coat Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Worn for Years Is Finally Restocking at Saks

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Although NYC is in the middle of a heat wave, I can’t help but think about all of the cozy jackets I’ll be bundled up under this fall, especially since Saks Fifth Avenue just announced the highly anticipated comeback of the Sentaler coats worn by royal ladies Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

The Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge have worn the brand’s ribbed-sleeve coats for years. Markle has the $1,495 long wrap Sentaler coat in green, camel (pictured above), and red — a must-have to protect the majority of your body from winter’s icy winds.

Image zoom Pool/Sam Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton owns the shorter version, a cozy $1,095 gray Sentaler coat, which is now appropriately called the Kate Coat. It's ideal for fall weather.

The classic styles quickly sold out when they were originally released on the Saks website. As of this weekend, the popular coats are finally back in stock. I wouldn’t hit snooze on this opportunity, as the entire batch will likely sell out again before the temperatures even start to drop.