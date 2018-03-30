This Affordable Brand Recreated That Expensive Meghan Markle Dress for Way Less

Meghan, you keep us on our toes with your perfectly put together outfits. You know exactly how to keep things classy, and still find room to squeeze in some cool, edgy pieces, too—like those ripped jeans you wear so well. Unfortunately, most of us aren't quite ready to drop a couple thousand bucks to score Meghan Markle's flawless style. That's why we freaked out when we spotted a look-alike dress similar to Markle's Jason Wu wrap dress ($1,795; net-a-porter.com) that she wore to The Royal Foundation Forum.

The much more affordable clone is by Adriana Pappell. If you're not familiar with the brand, stars have even worn the wallet-friendly designs on the red carpet. And the brand carries a $159 design (available for purchase at Dillard's here) that looks undeniably similar to Markle's navy wrap dress.

It's got the same figure-flattering silhouette, polished lapels beneath the collar, and a waist-cinching belt. Now, all we need is to figure out how to score Markle's perfect blowout.