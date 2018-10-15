3 Style Tricks Meghan Markle Used to Hide Her Pregnancy

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made it very clear that they wanted to have kids right away. And having announced that she's expecting, just five months into their marriage, they did manage to keep it under wraps for a while. How long, exactly? According to People, a source close to the royal duo confirmed that Markle recently completed her 12-week pregnancy scan, which means she's through her first trimester and onto the next. Different bodies begin showing pregnancy at different stages, but whether a bump has started to show or not, Markle has been using some clever tricks to keep the eye away from that area entirely. (Not that it stopped the rampant pregnancy speculation.)

Most recently at Princess Eugenie's wedding, Markle kept things under wraps in a bespoke Givenchy coat. Perhaps she learned this trick from mother-of-three Kate Middleton, who has often turned to coat dresses during the early stages of her pregnancies.

On September 24, Markle also fooled us by wearing blouses with dramatic peplum details. Not only did Markle's Oscar de la Renta top (shop a similar style here) cover her midsection while she was out walking around with Prince Harry, the asymmetric tail provided extra coverage, which came in handy as the Duchess of Sussex played a game of netball.

And ruffles are a lifesaver for any expectant mother who wants to keep her news on the low. On September 6, Markle rocked a blue Jason Wu dress with strategically placed ruffles down the center. That early in her pregnancy, though, she could've just chosen that style because she legitimately likes ruffles.

There's hardly been a more highly anticipated pregnancy style evolution, and you can trust that we'll be keeping an eye out for all of Markle's maternity style moves.