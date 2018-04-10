Fashion Rules Meghan Markle Has Unabashedly Ignored

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 10, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

Forget everything that you thought you knew about royal protocols. Meghan Markle certainly has. The soon-to-be Duchess has proved that she's not going to be a typical member of the royal family, sartorially speaking. There's an ever-growing list of fashion rules that Markle just doesn't have time for.

People are still freaking out over those ripped jeans Markle wore—something we've never seen Kate Middleton, for instance, in. Here, we take a closer look at all the ways Markle has debunked some biggest fashion rules.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

1 of 8 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Don't Be Matchy Matchy

It's totally OK to incorporate the same color throughout your look. Markle broke the cliché rule with a maroon pleated dress, velvet clutch, and leather jacket.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Suits Are Only For the Office

Markle stepped out wearing a chic suit, proving that the polished staple can be a regal evening choice. Just add a great pair of pumps, and you'll be good to go.

SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Don't Mix Black and Navy

Markle proved that the two colors actually make a chic duo. Follow the bride-to-be's lead and try a subtle mini bag with your favorite black pumps.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Your Bag Has to Match Your Shoes

Throw that old rule out, and take notes on how Markle styled a black bag with nude pumps.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Flats Are Off Limits for Dates

Markle showed us how the right pair of flats can look chic even on a date, especially when they're from Markle's favorite brand Sarah Flint.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Don't Wear White After Labor Day

Back in November, Markle stepped out in the prettiest white coat. So we can toss this rule in the garbage, too.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sleeveless Isn't Professional

Markle proved that it's OK to show off those arms. Just balance the look with a piece that has polished details—like the lapel and wrap silhouette—on Markle's dress.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Horizontal Stripes Are a No-No

And Markle debunked that old myth about horizontal stripes being unflattering when she stepped out in a striped short set.

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!