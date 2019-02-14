It’s Not Too Early to Start Buying Meghan Markle's Exact Spring Dresses

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

If you think that it's impossible to find Meghan Markle's dresses online, think again. Sure, all of her looks usually sell out as soon as she's photographed wearing them. But if you're patient, you can usually catch items she's worn on the re-stock.

Plus, being royalty and all, Markle often gets to road test dresses before they're even available to purchase. Some of the looks we saw her wearing last year are just starting to trickle into stores — like that striped Martin Grant dress from the designer's Spring 2019 collection, pictured above.

Now that the hype has slightly died down since Markle first stepped out in these dresses, it's the perfect time to make your move and cop her style. Scroll on to find the exact places to purchase dress styles Meghan Markle has actually worn, below.

Image zoom Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Shop It: Oscar de la Renta Floral Toile Silk Dress, $3,290; oscardelarenta.com.

Image zoom Rex/Shutterstock/Getty Images

Shop It: Martin Grant Pleated Stripe Long Dress, $1,420; modaoperandi.com.

Image zoom Stephen Lock / i-Images

Shop It: ASOS Maternity Wiggle Dress, $60; asos.com. ASOS Wiggle Dress, $60; asos.com.

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shop It: Dion Lee Folded Sail Dress, $990; farfetch.com.

Image zoom CHRIS JACKSON

Shop It: Black Halo Jackie O Belted Dress, $375; shopbop.com.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

Shop It: Martin Grant Tie-Front Striped Midi Dress, $1,385; modaoperandi.com.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shop It: Stella McCartney Stretch Cady Cape Dress, $1,995; saks.com.