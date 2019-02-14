It’s Not Too Early to Start Buying Meghan Markle's Exact Spring Dresses

If you wait until March, they'll be long gone.

By Alexis Bennett
Feb 14, 2019 @ 4:00 pm
Pool/Getty Images

If you think that it's impossible to find Meghan Markle's dresses online, think again. Sure, all of her looks usually sell out as soon as she's photographed wearing them. But if you're patient, you can usually catch items she's worn on the re-stock.

Plus, being royalty and all, Markle often gets to road test dresses before they're even available to purchase. Some of the looks we saw her wearing last year are just starting to trickle into stores — like that striped Martin Grant dress from the designer's Spring 2019 collection, pictured above.

Now that the hype has slightly died down since Markle first stepped out in these dresses, it's the perfect time to make your move and cop her style. Scroll on to find the exact places to purchase dress styles Meghan Markle has actually worn, below.

Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Shop It: Oscar de la Renta Floral Toile Silk Dress, $3,290; oscardelarenta.com.

Rex/Shutterstock/Getty Images

Shop It: Martin Grant Pleated Stripe Long Dress, $1,420; modaoperandi.com.

Stephen Lock / i-Images

Shop It: ASOS Maternity Wiggle Dress, $60; asos.com. ASOS Wiggle Dress, $60; asos.com.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shop It: Dion Lee Folded Sail Dress, $990; farfetch.com.

CHRIS JACKSON

Shop It: Black Halo Jackie O Belted Dress, $375; shopbop.com.

Pool/Getty Images

Shop It: Martin Grant Tie-Front Striped Midi Dress, $1,385; modaoperandi.com.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shop It: Stella McCartney Stretch Cady Cape Dress, $1,995; saks.com.