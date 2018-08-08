Quick Meghan Markle’s $328 Dress Is Re-Stocking Any Moment Now

Stop whatever you've got going on because this cannot wait. Over the weekend, Meghan Markle wore a Club Monaco dress (yeah, Club Monaco, as in that moderately priced mall store). We weren't able to get our hands on the dress right away, but today we found a link on the brand's website with the dress. You can't add it to your cart just yet, but we have a feeling it'll be available for purchase any moment now.

The best part: it's only $328. If your bank account is set up like mine, that's probably a stretch. But it's much more affordable then most of Markle's dresses. Don't expect the Club Monaco dress to be up for grabs for long. You know this one is going to sell out right away.

Matt Sprake / SplashNews.com

And while you're at, you might as well complete her royal look. The Duchess of Sussex wrapped a Miu Miu belt ($250; mytheresa.com) around her Club Monaco dress and accessorized with a Philip Treacy fascinator. She also carried a Kayu clutch, which will come in handy for all of your fancier occasions. And it's only $235 at Bloomingdale's.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Steps Out with Prince Harry on Her Birthday to Celebrate a Friend's Wedding

Her shoes and sunglasses are a bit more of a splurge, but you can re-wear both for years and years to come. Markle has already worn her Aquazzura pumps ($750; bergdorfgoodman.com) three times this summer. And those Linda Farrow sunglasses are $1,105, but they're a classic silhouette with just the right amount of sparkle.