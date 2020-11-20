Megan Thee Stallion's Dominatrix Bodystocking Is an Unexpected Wardrobe Staple

Before the TikTok dance takes off, here’s where you can get a similar (and strangely practical) ‘Body’ style.

By Samantha Sutton
Nov 20, 2020 @ 6:33 pm
Credit: Youtube

There's a lot to love about Megan Thee Stallion's new 'Body' music video: impressive moves, mood-boosting lyrics, celebrity cameos, and the overall anticipation of a soon-to-be-viral, 'WAP'-like TikTok dance. But, the one thing we truly can't stop thinking about? The tight, sheer bodystocking she wears with a harness and platforms — partly, because on top of being lingerie, it's randomly practical, too.

While Megan's whole vibe was more sexy dominatrix, this piece also happens to work as a closet staple, too, especially during the fall and winter months. Think about it: we already layer tops, tights, and leggings underneath dresses and skirts for extra warmth. On top of being worn as-is, bodystockings — or catsuits or unitards, as they're sometimes labeled — can double as the same exact thing, just in one piece.

These sheer, fishnet, and sometimes latex onesies also happen to be having a moment when it comes to celebrity style. On top of Megan being a fan, we've spotted similar designs on Beyoncé, Naomi Scott, and Anastasia Karanikolaou. Rihanna included colorful versions in her Savage x Fenty collection (which everyone from Paris Hilton to Lizzo helped model), and we've learned there's way more than one way to work this must-have into your outfit.

Gather a bit of fashion inspiration, ahead, then shop similar picks for yourself.

Beyoncé Loves a Bodystocking

Credit: Disney+

We immediately felt the urge to shop a Marine Serre catsuit ($522; marineserre.com) after watching Black Is King.

Latex Options Have Graced the Red Carpet

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Naomi Scott layered her version under a mini dress.

Paris Hilton Showed Off a Pink Fishnet Design at the Savage x Fenty Show

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

And, of course, Rihanna made sure this bodystocking ($75; savagex.com) was made to suit a variety of sizes.

They Can Work as Full, Everyday Outfits

Credit: TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just as Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Or, You Can Wear Them Underneath Skin-Baring Looks

To either add some warmth or spice things up, like Victoria Justice.

Now, shop similar picks and give the trend a try:

