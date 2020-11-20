Megan Thee Stallion's Dominatrix Bodystocking Is an Unexpected Wardrobe Staple
Before the TikTok dance takes off, here’s where you can get a similar (and strangely practical) ‘Body’ style.
There's a lot to love about Megan Thee Stallion's new 'Body' music video: impressive moves, mood-boosting lyrics, celebrity cameos, and the overall anticipation of a soon-to-be-viral, 'WAP'-like TikTok dance. But, the one thing we truly can't stop thinking about? The tight, sheer bodystocking she wears with a harness and platforms — partly, because on top of being lingerie, it's randomly practical, too.
While Megan's whole vibe was more sexy dominatrix, this piece also happens to work as a closet staple, too, especially during the fall and winter months. Think about it: we already layer tops, tights, and leggings underneath dresses and skirts for extra warmth. On top of being worn as-is, bodystockings — or catsuits or unitards, as they're sometimes labeled — can double as the same exact thing, just in one piece.
These sheer, fishnet, and sometimes latex onesies also happen to be having a moment when it comes to celebrity style. On top of Megan being a fan, we've spotted similar designs on Beyoncé, Naomi Scott, and Anastasia Karanikolaou. Rihanna included colorful versions in her Savage x Fenty collection (which everyone from Paris Hilton to Lizzo helped model), and we've learned there's way more than one way to work this must-have into your outfit.
Gather a bit of fashion inspiration, ahead, then shop similar picks for yourself.
Beyoncé Loves a Bodystocking
We immediately felt the urge to shop a Marine Serre catsuit ($522; marineserre.com) after watching Black Is King.
Latex Options Have Graced the Red Carpet
Naomi Scott layered her version under a mini dress.
Paris Hilton Showed Off a Pink Fishnet Design at the Savage x Fenty Show
And, of course, Rihanna made sure this bodystocking ($75; savagex.com) was made to suit a variety of sizes.
They Can Work as Full, Everyday Outfits
Just as Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Or, You Can Wear Them Underneath Skin-Baring Looks
To either add some warmth or spice things up, like Victoria Justice.
Now, shop similar picks and give the trend a try:
Dreamgirl Women's Fishnet Bodystocking
Shop It: $10; amazon.com
Capezio Long Sleeve Unitard
Shop It: $37; capezio.com
Everlane The Perform Unitard
Shop It: $88; everlane.com
LaQuan Smith Mesh Catsuit
Shop It: $595; fwrd.com
Forever 21 Leopard Print Lingerie Jumpsuit
Shop It: $35; forever21.com
Fashion Nova Enough Play Jumpsuit
Shop It: $35; fashionnova.com
ASOS Design Jersey Square Neck Rib Unitard
Shop It: $32; asos.com
Natori Floral Romance Lace Catsuit
Shop It: $86; nordstrom.com