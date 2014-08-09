Megan Fox's Stylish Red Carpet Looks

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Andrew Toth/Getty (2)
Alexandra DeRosa
Aug 09, 2014 @ 3:28 pm

Megan Fox has been making the rounds to promote the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, which hit theaters yesterday, and has been looking every bit of amazing along the way. The sultry mother of two has made some impressive style choices for this press tour and we couldn't help but notice—she even earned multiple spots in our Look of the Day, too.

One of our favorite looks was the Oscar de la Renta black-and-white color-block jacquard bandeau top and an oval-dot jacquard skirt she wore (above, right) to the New York premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Our other favorites include the moody Dolce & Gabbana minidress dress she wore with metallic Brian Atwood sandals (above, center) and the ivory tiered Marc Jacobs micro dress that she styled with a metallic Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Louboutin sandals (above, left)

But that's not all. So we gathered all of her best looks in one place so while you sit back and watch her wear a zip-up and jeans in the movie, you'll know just how glamorous she is off-screen.

Click to see Megan's most recent red carpet looks!

1 of 6 Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

In Oscar de la Renta

At the New York premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Megan Fox mastered the art of mixed prints with a black-and-white color-block jacquard bandeau top and an oval-dot jacquard skirt, both by Oscar de la Renta, styling her patterned separates with rings by Melinda Maria and Jamie Wolf, and metallic ankle-strap sandals.
2 of 6 Andrew Toth/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana

Fox struck a fierce pose in a rich embellished jacquard Dolce & Gabbana dress, complete with metallic silver Brian Atwood sandals.
3 of 6 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In Marc Jacobs

The actress was white-hot at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere in an ivory tiered Marc Jacobs micro dress that she paired with a metallic Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Louboutin sandals.
4 of 6 Victor Chavez/ Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad

For the Mexico City premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Fox hit the carpet in a stunning long-sleeve white silk Zuhair Murad dress with silver-and-slate blue beaded embroidery, complete with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and silver strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
5 of 6 Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

In David Koma

Fox debuted a sexy look at 2014 Comic-Con, thanks to her fierce sculpted black leather David Koma separates and strappy Jimmy Choos.
6 of 6 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In Dolce & Gabbana

For the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, Fox worked a dark green key-embellished Dolce amp Gabbana mini dress. To complete her look, Fox added a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, an EF Collection ring, and Vita Fede rings and earrings.

