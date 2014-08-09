Megan Fox's Stylish Red Carpet Looks

Megan Fox has been making the rounds to promote the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, which hit theaters yesterday, and has been looking every bit of amazing along the way. The sultry mother of two has made some impressive style choices for this press tour and we couldn't help but notice—she even earned multiple spots in our Look of the Day, too.

One of our favorite looks was the Oscar de la Renta black-and-white color-block jacquard bandeau top and an oval-dot jacquard skirt she wore (above, right) to the New York premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Our other favorites include the moody Dolce & Gabbana minidress dress she wore with metallic Brian Atwood sandals (above, center) and the ivory tiered Marc Jacobs micro dress that she styled with a metallic Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Louboutin sandals (above, left)

But that's not all. So we gathered all of her best looks in one place so while you sit back and watch her wear a zip-up and jeans in the movie, you'll know just how glamorous she is off-screen.

Click to see Megan's most recent red carpet looks!