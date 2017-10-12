You Need to Bookmark Meghan Markle's Favorite, Affordable Brand, ASAP

Lars Niki/Corbis/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Oct 12, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Meghan Markle is just like us. No, we're not dating Prince Harry. But when we find a good, affordable brand, we stick with it. That's why you may have spotted the lucky lady rocking Everlane over and over again.

If you're not familiar with Everlane, the ethical brand uses high quality fabrics to create classic fashions at crazy, good prices. How good? We're talking the softest cashmere sweaters for 100 bucks and figure-flattering jeans for $68.

And the brand also makes great accessories that have consistently taken Markle's outfits to the next level. While traveling with Prince Harry, Markle kept things chic by carrying Everlane's classic Beach Canvas Backpack ($40; everlane.com). And she made a cool statement with a tan tote ($165; everlane.com) from the brand during a laid-back date.

Check out Markle showing off her favorite Everlane pieces below, and head to the brand's website to shop her picks.

The Day Market Tote

The Cashmere Crew

