whitelogo
whitelogo
Maxidresses
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Maxidresses
InStyle.com
Mar 27, 2015 @ 4:20 pm
Maxidresses
Jessica Alba in Corey Lynn Calter
John Shearer/WireImage
Maxidresses
Angelina Jolie in Gerard Darel
Bauer-Griffin
Maxidresses
Paris Hilton in DVF
Martin Schutt/Abaca
Maxidresses
Katie Holmes
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
John Shearer/WireImage
Maxidresses
Jessica Alba in Corey Lynn Calter
Advertisement
2 of 4
Bauer-Griffin
Maxidresses
Angelina Jolie in Gerard Darel
3 of 4
Martin Schutt/Abaca
Maxidresses
Paris Hilton in DVF
Advertisement
4 of 4
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Maxidresses
Katie Holmes
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!