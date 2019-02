Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Last week, luxury fashion house Max Mara announced Elizabeth Debicki as the 2019 Women In Film Max Mara Face Of The Future Award recipient, officially alerting the rest of us that we’re about to see her everywhere.

Not yet familiar with Debicki? She most recently starred in Steve McQueen’s action thriller Widows, opposite Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Daniel Kaluuya. But you may have also seen her in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, The Great Gatsby, or as Lady Macduff in Macbeth. At over six feet tall, “graceful” and “swan-like” personified, she’s definitely not easy to miss. As the 14th recipient, she’s joining the ranks of Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, Rose Byrne, and Kate Mara — all of whom have been previously honored.

Women in Film is a non profit that helps women succeed in film by providing a contact network, educational programs, scholarships, and funding for film production, among other efforts. And as the official face of the future, Debicki officially represents that mission. “The Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future award is given to a woman within the film or television industry with exceptional talent, grace, and style in both their professional and personal lives, who is experiencing a turning point,” says Maria Giulia Maramotti, Max Mara Global Brand Ambassador. “For me, empowering and supporting women is essential as we are only stronger together. As a woman myself, it is most inspiring and powerful when women come together. Max Mara has always been in the business of creating and selling clothing to women, so it is only natural that we support those that we create for.”