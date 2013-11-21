Maternity Style 101: Celebs, Stylists, and Designers Share Advice on How to Dress Your Baby Bump

The celebrity baby boom continues! Following recent announcements (or speculation) that stars like Drew Barrymore, Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, Gwen Stefani, and more are pregnant, comes news that recently married singer Kelly Clarkson is expecting, as is actress Ginnifer Goodwin (who is engaged to her Once Upon a Time co-star Josh Dallas) and Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky! As we have a few moms-to-be in our own office—and we’re quite certain there are a few of you out there, too—we’re excited to see how these impeccably outfitted stars dress their bumps in the coming months. But until then, we turned to our archives to see what pregnant stars of past and present -- like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Evan Rachel Wood, Heidi Klum, Jaime King and Kristen Bell -- had to say about adapting their style to their growing belly, plus uncovered advice from designers and stylists like Tracy Reese and Rachel Zoe (who is also expecting her second child any day now!) on the best way to dress your bump.

Ready to read what to expect of your style when you’re expecting?

Jennifer Love Hewitt

“I thought I would go for the stuff that was more free-flowing, and what I’ve really realized is that the bigger you get, the better to go a little bit tighter in the clothing because there is a purpose for it. Otherwise you end up looking like you’re in this gigantic tent and you’re this floating tiny head with this big body.”
Jaime King

“For me, it’s about wearing things that are structured, but at the same time loose-fitting, so you have both of those elements going on. I like when it is comfortable but there is some element of edge to it.”
Kim Kardshian’s Stylist, Nicola Formichetti

"Kim symbolizes the modern-day girl. She likes very sexy things. She has a different body structure, (and with her pregnancy), it’s a challenge. But it excites me!"
Celeb Stylist Estee Stanley

"Diane von Furstenberg's (wrap dress) is a pregnancy staple. The cut is comfortable, and there are no annoying buttons. Plus, plunging necklines are really sexy on pregnant women." Pictured: Kate Middleton in a MaxMara Studio wrap dress.
Kristen Bell

"I’ve worn tighter clothing throughout my pregnancy than I ever have non-pregnant. I love something to contour the bottom of my bump. I think it makes me feel smaller. (I like) statement necklaces, because they drive your eyes up. That’s been a helpful trend for me.”
Heidi Klum

“I tried to fool myself that I could still fit in my regular things. You think, ‘Oh yeah, I can make this work’ and then your t-shirt gets shorter and shorter and shorter as your belly gets bigger and bigger and bigger. I think it’s beautiful, the body and how it changes when it’s pregnant. I always over-accessorized: You accessorize the bump.”
Tracy Reese

“You have to follow your heart. There are some great maternity clothes, but there are normal clothes you can wear. You don't have to hide it. It's dangerous to dress big head-to-toe because then you look big all over. Maybe show a little leg or wear a narrow skirt. Something so you still feel pretty and sexy.”
Rachel Zoe

“I don’t really have maternity clothes. I don’t dress that much differently pregnant than I do when I am not pregnant, honestly. I live in kaftans, ponchos, and drape-y tunics because I like to be comfortable, so dressing is not that different.”
Evan Rachel Wood

"Just wear whatever is comfortable! I bought all these cute clothes, they just went out the window after a while. Wear what’s comfortable-you’re going through enough."
Derek Lam

“It's about knits, which work for everybody-whether you're pregnant or not-because of the comfort. And it falls nicely on the silhouette. The thing I don't find attractive about maternity clothes is the empire waist and baby doll looks. People think that hides the figure, but I think it's better to show the bump and own up to it and still look sexy.”
Molly Sims

“I love Rachel Pally at the moment. She gives you color and a little bit of chicness. I’m loving the long boho skirts and fun blouses.”
Nicole Miller

“When I had my son, everybody was still dressing down. Mostly, I wore jackets and leggings. Now anything goes! Everybody wears skintight or boxy or baggy or midriff-exposing-whatever you can get away with!”
Lela Rose

“I always liked getting empire dresses, but then doing something with it-wearing knits over it, or necklaces. Try and keep the focus up higher. Wear chunkier things around your neck, so it's not all based around the stomach.”

