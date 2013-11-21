Maternity Style 101: Celebs, Stylists, and Designers Share Advice on How to Dress Your Baby Bump

The celebrity baby boom continues! Following recent announcements (or speculation) that stars like Drew Barrymore, Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, Gwen Stefani, and more are pregnant, comes news that recently married singer Kelly Clarkson is expecting, as is actress Ginnifer Goodwin (who is engaged to her Once Upon a Time co-star Josh Dallas) and Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky! As we have a few moms-to-be in our own office—and we’re quite certain there are a few of you out there, too—we’re excited to see how these impeccably outfitted stars dress their bumps in the coming months. But until then, we turned to our archives to see what pregnant stars of past and present -- like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Evan Rachel Wood, Heidi Klum, Jaime King and Kristen Bell -- had to say about adapting their style to their growing belly, plus uncovered advice from designers and stylists like Tracy Reese and Rachel Zoe (who is also expecting her second child any day now!) on the best way to dress your bump.

Ready to read what to expect of your style when you’re expecting?

MORE:

• Get a Peek Inside Rachel Zoe's Home and Closet!

• See Kate Middleton's Best Maternity Looks All in One Place

• Maternity Style Tips You Can Learn From Kim Kardashian