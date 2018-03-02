Matching Outfits That Will Make Getting Dressed Super Easy

SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
Mar 02, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

Sometimes putting together a stylish outfit is just way too much work. I mean, who wants to spend every morning rummaging through clothes trying to find the perfect pants to go with that colorful top? The aftermath usually leaves your room in a complete mess. But there's a simple way to try out all of those bold prints and wild colors without over thinking it. All you need to do is add a matching outfit set to your wardrobe.

Kourtney Kardashian showed us how it's done while catching a flight in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old star strutted through the terminals in sparkly green track pants and a matching top by H&M.

Unfortunately, the separates are currently sold out; however, you can try the stylish alternatives below instead.

Keep scrolling to find the best matching outfit set for you.

1 of 9 Courtesy

COTTON HOODIE + TRACKPANT

Shop the look: ALEXACHUNG cotton hoodie, $290; mytheresa.com and trackpant, $220, mytheresa.com.

2 of 9 Courtesy

WRAP TIE BLOUSE + MIDI SKIRT

Shop the look: & Other Stories wrap tie blouse, $65; stories.com and skirt, $55; stories.com.

3 of 9 Courtesy

LEOPARD-PRINT POPLIN SHIRT + SHORTS

Shop the look: Double Rainbouu leopard-print poplin shirt, $175; net-a-porter.com and shorts, $175; net-a-porter.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

POLO STYLE SHIRT + CROPPED TRACKPANT

Shop the look: Ganni polo shirt, $160; mytheresa.com and cropped trackpant; mytheresa.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

LACE TOP + SKIRT

Shop the look: H&M lace top, $30; hm.com and skirt, $40; hm.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

PRINTED BUTTONED TOP + TROUSER

Shop the look: Mango printed top, $30; mango.com and trouser, $40; mango.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

PINSTRIPE T-SHIRT + SKIRT

Shop the look: Fila pinstripe t-shirt, $95; topshop.com and skirt, $75; topshop.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

BRIGHT FLORAL SILK TOP + WIDE-LEG PANT

Shop the look: Diane von Furstenberg printed floral silk top, $370; net-a-porter.com and pant, $370; net-a-porter.com.

9 of 9 Courtesy

SATIN FLORAL PRINTED BLAZER + TROUSER

Shop the look: Zara satin floral blazer, $119; zara.com and trouser, $70; zara.com

