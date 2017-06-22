6 Matching Activewear Sets to Channel Your Inner Fitness Blogger 

amandakloots/Instagram
Alexis Parente
Jun 22, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Ready to bring out your inner fitness blogger? No, you don't have to do a crazy circuit or eat a smoothie bowl, all you have to do is wear a full-on matchy-matchy workout outfit—seriously!

Next time you're at the gym, channel your favorite trainer and pair your favorite leggings with a matching sports bra or crop top to get that amazingly over-the-top gym look. We are personally loving it right now because even burpees are better when you're wearing a cute outfit. 

If you're not sure where to start, you can’t go wrong with a head-to-toe Perfect Moment stars or with a print-mixing P.E. Nation duo. Ready to try out the trend? We've got you covered. Shop six stylish matching workout outfits now.

VIDEO: Chloe & Halle Star in New Ivy Park Campaign

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Perfect Moment

Shop the look: Perfect Moment sports bra, $150; net-a-porter.com. Perfect Moment leggings, $160; net-a-porter.com.

2 of 6 Courtesy

Laain

Shop the look: Laain sports bra, $77; matchesfashion.com. Laain leggings, $95; matchesfashion.com.

3 of 6 Courtesy

The Upside

Shop the look: The Upside sports bra, $102; matchesfashion.com. The Upside leggings, $130; matchesfashion.com.

4 of 6 Courtesy

P.E. Nation

Shop the look: P.E. Nation sports bra, $110; net-a-porter.com. P.E. Nation leggings, $130; net-a-porter.com.

5 of 6 Courtesy

Adidas

Shop the look: Adidas sports bra, $12 (originally $25); adidas.com. Adida leggings, $35; adidas.com.

6 of 6 Courtesy

J.Crew

Shop the look: J.Crew sports bra, $65; jcrew.com. J.Crew leggings, $70; jcrew.com.

