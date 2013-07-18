Mary-Louise Parker on Looking Fabulous at (Almost) 49: "I Want to Have Lines Around My Eyes"

Broadimage; WireImage
InStyle Staff
Jul 18, 2013 @ 5:00 pm

With Red 2 opening nationwide on Friday, July 19, star Mary-Louise Parker is making the red-carpet rounds to get the word out. The 48-year-old stepped out wearing a silver sequined Memeka by Gustavo Cadile draped mini for the Los Angeles premiere and a black LBD by Dolce & Gabbana in New York this week. Her secret to looking good at any age? Embracing her natural beauty. “It's just, you know, part of being OK with what you are,” she told reporters at the New York premiere. “I've always been super disciplined with the way I ate and exercising and things like that and trying it all. I'm going to be 49 in a month [August 2] and you just have to be happy with it.” The most important thing for her is keeping the aging process right on track—minus the doctor. “I want my full head to be able to move,” she said. “I want to have lines around my eyes.” Now that’s honesty we can appreciate. Click to see more of her memorable looks.

— Alyssa Bailey

1 of 6 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

July 16, 2013

Mary Louise Parker, 48, played up her Dolce & Gabbana black cap-sleeved dress with snakeskin pumps at the New York premiere of 'Red 2' at the Museum of Modern Art.
2 of 6 Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/startraksphoto

July 11, 2013

Parker attended the L.A. premiere of 'Red 2' at Westwood Village in a silver sequined Memeka draped mini.
3 of 6 Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

October 16, 2012

She wore a custom Anne Klein ruby red dress with flutter sleeves for the American Ballet Theatre's Opening Night Gala in New York.
4 of 6 FameFlynet

August 21, 2012

The former 'Weeds' star made a guest appearance on the 'Late Show with David Letterman' in New York City wearing a printed chiffon Alberta Ferretti dress.
5 of 6 Charley Gallay/WireImage

July 11, 2012

Parker chose a black strapless dress and silver wedge heels for the Dita Von Teese and Cointreau Soiree at the Beverley Hills Hotel.
6 of 6 Broadimage Newswire

June 25, 2012

The actress went bold with a purple Temperley London mini and white and gold platform sandals for the L.A. premiere of 'Savages.'

