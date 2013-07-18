Mary-Louise Parker on Looking Fabulous at (Almost) 49: "I Want to Have Lines Around My Eyes"

With Red 2 opening nationwide on Friday, July 19, star Mary-Louise Parker is making the red-carpet rounds to get the word out. The 48-year-old stepped out wearing a silver sequined Memeka by Gustavo Cadile draped mini for the Los Angeles premiere and a black LBD by Dolce & Gabbana in New York this week. Her secret to looking good at any age? Embracing her natural beauty. “It's just, you know, part of being OK with what you are,” she told reporters at the New York premiere. “I've always been super disciplined with the way I ate and exercising and things like that and trying it all. I'm going to be 49 in a month [August 2] and you just have to be happy with it.” The most important thing for her is keeping the aging process right on track—minus the doctor. “I want my full head to be able to move,” she said. “I want to have lines around my eyes.” Now that’s honesty we can appreciate. Click to see more of her memorable looks.

Alyssa Bailey