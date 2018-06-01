5 Style Secrets Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Always Follow

Ruthie Friedlander
Jun 01, 2018

If you had the opportunity to choose one celebrity closet to raid, who’s would it be? Me? I’d choose an Olsen. Probably Ashley, simply because she employs a bit more of a classic style, but to be honest, I’d be over the moon with either of them. Arguably, the twins are the most respected celebrity designers out there, and their collection for both The Row and Elizabeth & James exemplify what we have grown to love about their style: a perfect mix of buttoned-up suiting and bohemian casual wear.

Here, we break down 5 key elements of what makes the Olsen’s so chic. And half of them don’t require you to shop at all.

Flats Can Be Fancy

Carrie Bradshaw, no doubt, proved the power of a stiletto, but the Olsen’s have turned that idea on its head. Flats: with gowns, skirts, suits, you name it. Just because you’re going to a formal event (a date, a birthday party, a wedding) doesn’t mean you have to put your feet through hell. It’s all about finding the right details of your outfit. The Olsen’s are always sure to add a flat in the perfect material (a satin or velvet vs. simple leather or suede) with a small embellishment: be it a buckle, a crystal, or a gold button.

"Fit" s Relative

The Row prides itself on its dedication to expert tailoring. In fact, the name, “The Row,” is derived from Saville Row, a street in Mayfair London known for its bespoke tailoring shops. Customers rave about the perfect fit of the brand’s Moto Stretch Leggings and their Schoolboy Blazer. But it’s not all about being perfectly tailored. Sometimes the chicest fashion moments from the twins come from when their play with proportions, like when Ashley wore an oversized caftan (c/o vintage Paco Rabbane). Did it “fit?” Well, no. Not in the traditional sense. But it looked fantastic.

Pay No Mind to Seasons

Black is not a color reserved for fall or winter. Sweaters are not reserved for winter. In this wild, wild world where we can go from it being 60 degrees one day to 80 degrees the next, there’s no longer a reason to have a seasonal wardrobe. The Olsens prove that investing in staples (one great cashmere sweater, one great legging, one great blazer) can last you all year long. It’s all about how you pair it.

A Great Coat Can Be an Outfit

There are days when you just don’t feel like getting dressed. In fact, there are entire seasons (ahem, winter) where you just don’t want to get dressed. The Olsen’s have a solution for this. When in doubt: add a coat. You can be in the most boring, ill-fitting outfit ever (although we would never suggest that), but if you’re wearing a great coat, be it faux-fur, suede, a trench, or something super sparkly, all people will notice is your exceptional outerwear.

Brushing Your Hair? Overrated

Contrary to what your parents told you growing up, brushing your hair is overrated. Ashley and Mary-Kate epitomize boho-chic with their perfectly imperfect hair. "They’ve really become true wash-and-go clients. It’s as little maintenance as possible with cuts and color. They never want to look like they’ve been too done up” their go-to hairstyist of 15 years Mark Townsend told HelloGiggles.com.

