Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine Created the Cool-Girl Fall Staples Your Closet Is Missing

Man Repeller blogger Leandra Medine is known for her bold, I-don't-care-what-you-think-of-me style. Now that same carefree spirit is available for us all to shop, thanks to a 30-piece limited-edition collection Leandra created with Mango.

The Leandra Medine x Mango collection perfectly reflects Medine's playful and experimental attitude towards fashion, and includes denim shorts with pearl-trimmed pockets ($60; mango.com) and a rainbow sweater decorated with rhinestone buttons ($100; mango.com). There are also pared-back pieces that can be easily mixed and matched with other items in your fall wardrobe — like an already-sold-out khaki trench coat, joggers ($60; mango.com), and solid-color turtlenecks ($40; mango.com).

And it wouldn't be a Man Repeller collection without some cool accessories. Medine also designed funky suspenders ($30; mango.com), bold necklaces ($30; mango.com), embroidered clutches ($80; mango.com), irregular-shaped pearl earrings ($26; mango.com), and wedge heels ($120; mango.com) to experiment with this fall.

Medine describes the collaboration in a press release by saying, "Imagine a New Year break in a European ski resort combined with an American university campus in the '60s and add a pair of embroidered floral prints.”

Head to Mango's website now for the entire line and to see Leandra working it in some of the designs.

