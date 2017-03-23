Every One of These Spring Dresses Is on Sale at Mango

courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 23, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

We’ve all been there. You are shopping and see a beautiful dress, look at the price tag, and are all like, “Ugh. If it was half this price, I would buy this thing in a second.” Well, thank you Mango, for your up-to-50-percent-off sale.

All those dresses you have been craving on behalf of your closet are discounted during the retailer's mid-season sale, starting today. And if you act fast, you’ll be able to get basically whatever you want—the sale is full of sizes, colors, you name it. Looking for a floral frock to bring with you to Coachella? We found you one. Need a semi-formal dress for your best friend’s bachelorette? Covered.

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

And while you’re adding some dresses to your basket, check out the accessories section. Statement necklaces galore!

Here, our favorite spring dresses from the Mango mid-season sale (prices as marked). Happy shopping my friends.

1 of 7 courtesy

Floral-Print Flowy Dress

Mango $60
2 of 7 courtesy

Floral Lightweight Dress

Mango $60
Flowy Printed Dress

Flowy Printed Dress

Mango $60
Beaded Tweed Dress

Beaded Tweed Dress

Mango $50
Tweed Dress

Tweed Dress

Mango $60
6 of 7 courtesy

Floral-Print Flowy Dress

Mango $60
Off-Shoulder Dress

Off-Shoulder Dress

Mango $50

