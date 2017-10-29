Mandy Moore’s Stylist Gives Us 8 Wardrobe Refreshers That Won’t Break The Bank

California-based Erica Cloud began her career assisting Karla Welch, and soon went on to become a sought-after stylist in her own right. Dressing celebrities like Mandy Moore, Sophia Bush and Lake Bell for the red carpet and styling a collection of advertising campaigns are just a few of the credits to her name. Below, Cloud shares her tips plus 8 chic new pieces that will instantly update your cool-weather wardrobe—and the price is right!

Cloud's style M.O.: "I love combining high/low, fancy and casual. My favorite look is a beautiful blouse paired with my favorite Levi’s and a cool shoe. I think red or magenta lipstick instantly elevates any look. I own way too many coats but can’t stop buying them! My favorite designers are Rosie Assoulin, Stella McCartney and vintage."

