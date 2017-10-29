Mandy Moore’s Stylist Gives Us 8 Wardrobe Refreshers That Won’t Break The Bank

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

California-based Erica Cloud began her career assisting Karla Welch, and soon went on to become a sought-after stylist in her own right. Dressing celebrities like Mandy Moore, Sophia Bush and Lake Bell for the red carpet and styling a collection of advertising campaigns are just a few of the credits to her name. Below, Cloud shares her tips plus 8 chic new pieces that will instantly update your cool-weather wardrobe—and the price is right! 

More
Alexis Parente
Oct 29, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Cloud's style M.O.: "I love combining high/low, fancy and casual. My favorite look is a beautiful blouse paired with my favorite Levi’s and a cool shoe. I think red or magenta lipstick instantly elevates any look. I own way too many coats but can’t stop buying them! My favorite designers are Rosie Assoulin, Stella McCartney and vintage." 

VIDEO: Mandy Moore & The Cast of 'This Is Us' 

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Long Wool Skirt

I would wear this skirt with a T-shirt, sweater, blouse or bodysuit! I think it's the epitome of chic.

Mango $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Camel Wool Coat

This classic camel overcoat will make any outfit instantly chic.

Mango $300 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Black Tie Culottes

These culottes are universally flattering, as they hit high but have an effortless flow, which adds nice movement to any look.

Mango $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Red Wool Beret

I don't think it ever hurts to add a pop of color with an accessory, and I love a great hat! So French and classic.     

Mango $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Houndstooth Trousers

I love the print of these pants and how the crop hits just about at the boot. It's very cool-girl London vibes, especially when worn with a simple top and cap.

Mango $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Black Sock Boots

This is the perfect shoe with almost any look. It's clean, feminine, and edgy all at the same time.

 

Mango $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Faux Fur Shaggy Coat

This shaggy, light pink coat adds the perfect bit of fun to a casual or dressy oufit. I would wear it with jeans, a T-shirt and heels.

Mango $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Sleek Red Suit

Everyone knows how much I love a monochromatic look. There is something both editorial and accessible in this tailored version.

Shop the look: Mango blazer, $120; mango.com. Mango trousers, $80; mango.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!