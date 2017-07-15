Shop 12 Chic Beach Towels (Yes, Actually)

Accessorizing your bathing suit with a vibrant tote, big straw hat or a cat-eye shade is a no-brainer, but this summer we're declaring a new must-have accessory: the beach towel. Match a fun printed towel to your favorite bikini or make a statement with an unconventional shape. Whatever you want your towel to say, we have the one for you!

