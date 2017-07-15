Shop 12 Chic Beach Towels (Yes, Actually)

Accessorizing your bathing suit with a vibrant tote, big straw hat or a cat-eye shade is a no-brainer, but this summer we're declaring a new must-have accessory: the beach towel. Match a fun printed towel to your favorite bikini or make a statement with an unconventional shape. Whatever you want your towel to say, we have the one for you!

1 of 12 Courtesy

SunnyLife

SunnyLife $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

John Robshaw

John Robshaw Textiles $80 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily $78 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Lands' End

Lands' End $25 (originally $49) SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Snowe

Snowe $48 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Ban.do

Ban.do $68 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Pendleton

Pendleton $40 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Mikoh

Mikoh $48 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

The Wategos

The Wategos $110 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Scents and Feel

Scents and Feel $78 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana $675 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Turkish T

Turkish T $49 SHOP NOW

