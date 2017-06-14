Madewell and Surfrider Foundation Just Launched the Cutest Summer Collection

Madewell kicked off summer in Malibu, Calif. this weekend with Surfrider Foundation and a handful of their local supporters, like January Jones, Sasha Alexander, Busy Philipps, Shiri Appleby, Cat Deeley, and more. They celebrated the brand’s new limited-edition collection with the ocean conservation foundation, which aims to support their mission to keep beaches across the country clean.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

"I'm a new supporter of Surfrider," Jones told us at the Madewell-hosted lunch at Malibu favorite, Nobu. "I'm a big fan of anything that has to do with ocean conservation in general, so it wasn't a difficult decision to support them as well, especially since they're a local California-based organization. With everything that's happening politically, I think it's something that people are going to be more and more aware of. We want to support the environment in general, especially the oceans."

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

As for her favorite piece in the beach-friendly collaboration? "I love those T-shirts," she said of the new tees that read Long Live the Beach. "I'd wear them all the time. I've loved Madewell for a long time, so it was a no brainer to support them and Surfrider today. Two things that I love paired together—what a smart idea."

Shop our favorite pieces from Madewell's new Surfrider Foundation collection below.