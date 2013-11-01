New Style Crush: 12 Years A Slave's Lupita Nyong’o, See Her Looks

If you don't already know who Lupita Nyong'o is, you're about to, especially now that her breakout performance as Patsey in this year's historical drama, 12 Years a Slave, is out in theaters everywhere today. The Kenyan actress has already caught the attention of film critics and was recently awarded Hollywood Film Awards' New Hollywood honor. Ever since her debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, she has been stealing the show at every red carpet premiere with her colorful frocks and matching bright makeup, which has beauty aficionados reaching for fuchsia-toned and mandarin orange lip colors. From her yellow-hued J.Mendel gown at the Hollywood Film Awards, the body-conscious black Christopher Kane cut-out dress for the London Film Festival, to her blue Roland Mouret v-neck dress during the New York Film Festival, Nyong'o has been catching everyone's eyes--not to mention their hearts. Look through our gallery to see more of the actress' best looks from her red carpet premieres and be sure to catch the film in theaters nationwide now!
MORE:
• Lupita Nyong'o Honored at the Hollywood Film Festival
• Get Lupita's Smoky Violet Shadow and Orchid Lipstick
• InStyle‘s Photo Studio at TIFF: Lupita Nyong’o