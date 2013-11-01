New Style Crush: 12 Years A Slave's Lupita Nyong’o, See Her Looks

Josephine Cusumano
Nov 01, 2013 @ 8:58 am

If you don't already know who Lupita Nyong'o is, you're about to, especially now that her breakout performance as Patsey in this year's historical drama, 12 Years a Slaveis out in theaters everywhere today. The Kenyan actress has already caught the attention of film critics and was recently awarded Hollywood Film Awards' New Hollywood honor. Ever since her debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, she has been stealing the show at every red carpet premiere with her colorful frocks and matching bright makeup, which has beauty aficionados reaching for fuchsia-toned and mandarin orange lip colors. From her yellow-hued J.Mendel gown at the Hollywood Film Awards, the body-conscious black Christopher Kane cut-out dress for the London Film Festival, to her blue Roland Mouret v-neck dress during the New York Film Festival, Nyong'o has been catching everyone's eyes--not to mention their hearts. Look through our gallery to see more of the actress' best looks from her red carpet premieres and be sure to catch the film in theaters nationwide now!

J. Mendel

Lupita Nyong’o arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing a sleeveless bright yellow J. Mendel gown with a keyhole detail and mandarin-orange lips to match to accept the Hollywood Film Awards' New Hollywood honor.
Christopher Kane

The Kenyan actress rocked a Christopher Kane black dress with waist cut-outs paired with Christian Louboutin pumps and Kwiat jewels at the London Film Festival where her film, '12 Years a Slave,' premiered.

Miu Miu

The '12 Years a Slave' star wore a cockatoo print Miu Miu pleated frock paired with Christian Louboutin gold-studded toe cap pumps and fuchsia-toned makeup at the Los Angeles premiere.

Polka Dots

Nyong'o went with a blue and white polka-dot belted dress for the premiere of her latest film during the 36th Annual Mill Valley Festival in California.

Roland Mouret

Nyong'o stepped out on the red carpet in a bright blue Roland Mouret v-neck dress for the New York Film Festival premiere of '12 Years a Slave.'

Veronica Beard

The actress chose a black strapless Veronica Beard jumpsuit paired with polka-dot Paul Andrew pumps and a gold Calvin Klein clutch for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle annual celebration during the Toronto International Film Festival.
Antonio Berardi

The '12 Years a Slave' star added some flair to her look by wearing a bright orange Antonio Berardi crepe sheath dress with a folded back detail and Christian Louboutin animal-print pumps for Fox Searchlight's Toronto International Film Festival party.
Prada

For Nyong'o's red carpet debut, she donned a white silk jersey Prada gown with sequin gold detailing and a matching gold Prada clutch at the '12 Years a Slave' premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival.

