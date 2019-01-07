Lupita Nyong'o Wore the Most Comfortable $45 Heels to the 2019 Golden Globes

When you talk about red carpet moments, you can't leave Lupita Nyong'o out of the conversation. The award-winning actress has consistently wowed since she first walked the carpet for12 Years a Slave. Her appearance at the 2019 Golden Globes only solidified the fact that when it comes to serving a look, she knows exactly what she's doing.

At the 2019 Golden Globes, Nyong'o graced the red carpet alongside her Black Panther co-stars in Calvin Klein by Appointment royal blue, fringed gown. Watching the fringe details sway from left to right with every step was truly a magical fashion moment and the sparkling Bulgari jewels took the fringe all the way to the next level. And we can't forget to mention her comfortable platform Aldo heels that took the look to the next level. Would you believe if I told you they're on sale for only $45 right now?

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

It looks like we can go ahead and add this look to Nyong'o's never-ending list of flawless red-carpet moments.