Jennifer Lopez's Slimming Jacket Is Finally on Sale

JLO/INSTAGRAM
Alexis Bennett
May 21, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

From Jennifer Lopez to Kris Jenner, style stars have been obsessed with Balmain's classic double-breast blazers for years. Sadly, the timeless jacket costs more than $1,000. So we initially settled for a few look-alikes last summer. But now, we're ready to make the investment because the gold-buttoned jacket is finally on sale at Luisa Via Roma

You can snag the classic blazer for $730, thanks to the Florence-based e-tailer's huge sale happening now. How huge, you ask? The website is offering 30 percent off of prices on our favorite brands, from Off-White to Stuart Weitzman to Self Portrait. We even spotted a few items that are 80 percent off—like the Chloe skirt below. That means you could end up saving thousands of dollars. So grab those wallets and get to shopping before the discounts are over.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Double Breasted Stretch Twill Jacket

Pierre Balmain $730 (Originally $1,043) SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Nudist Song Heels

Stuart Weitzman $297 (Orignally $425) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Asymmetrical Floral Dress

Self Portrait $347 (Originally $497) SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

"For Display Only" Bag

Off White $868 (Originally $1,240) SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Off-the-Shoulder Cotton Poplin Top

Isa Arfen $401 (Originally $573) SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Romy Suede Pumps

Jimmy Choo $367 (Originally $525) SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Suede and Leather Patch Skirt

Chloe $467 (Originally $2,335) SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Blossom Suede Buckle Mules

Aquazzura $472 (Originally $675) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Small Gaia's Ark Two-Tone Bamboo Bag

Cult Gaia $169 (Originally $242) SHOP NOW

