Jennifer Lopez's Slimming Jacket Is Finally on Sale

From Jennifer Lopez to Kris Jenner, style stars have been obsessed with Balmain's classic double-breast blazers for years. Sadly, the timeless jacket costs more than $1,000. So we initially settled for a few look-alikes last summer. But now, we're ready to make the investment because the gold-buttoned jacket is finally on sale at Luisa Via Roma

You can snag the classic blazer for $730, thanks to the Florence-based e-tailer's huge sale happening now. How huge, you ask? The website is offering 30 percent off of prices on our favorite brands, from Off-White to Stuart Weitzman to Self Portrait. We even spotted a few items that are 80 percent off—like the Chloe skirt below. That means you could end up saving thousands of dollars. So grab those wallets and get to shopping before the discounts are over.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own