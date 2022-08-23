Fashion Clothing Loungewear Amazon Has Hundreds of Cozy Loungewear Options to Welcome in Fall — Here Are 15 Must-Haves From brands like Ugg, Free People, and The Drop. By Natasha Marsh Published on August 23, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Whether you're new to Amazon shopping or you're an Amazon Prime veteran, you are probably aware of just how much the site has to offer. You can shop kitchen gadgets, books, household items, electronics, apparel, and pretty much anything else you could think of. As fashion editors, we love to frequent the retailer for statement dresses, staple shoes, and everything in between. And as summer comes to an end, we're already eyeing Amazon's vast array of loungewear options for cooler temperatures. UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper Courtesy Shop now: starting at $48; amazon.com The Drop Women's Sylvie Double V-Neck Textured Rib Cropped Sweater Tank Courtesy Shop now: starting at $10; amazon.com Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie Courtesy Shop now: starting at $24; amazon.com Fortunately, Amazon has a wide selection of cozy loungewear options that can double as outdoor looks, too, like hoodies, beanies, joggers, and fleece jackets. You'll even find styles from brands like Ugg, Free People, and The Drop, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL in certain styles. And let's be real, comfy loungewear is always a must, but it's basically a necessity when the temperatures start to drop — making it a double win when comfort and fashion are combined. Not only will you be comfortable, but you'll be fashionable enough to wear outside if need be. Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Drop Shoulder Drawstring Crop Hoodie Sweatshirt Courtesy Shop now: starting at $26; amazon.com Free People Women's FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants Courtesy Shop now: starting at $16; amazon.com The Drop Women's Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt Courtesy Shop now: starting at $45; amazon.com State Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater 100% Pure Cashmere Long Sleeve Pullover Courtesy Shop now: starting at $130; amazon.com Thanks to This New Amazon Feature, You Can Virtually Try on EmRata's Exact New Balance Sneakers From Home With the extensive list of available pieces, it's easy to feel inundated with options. But since we're in the business of making your life easier, we put together this curated list with some of our favorites from the current Amazon offering. There are cozy boots for hanging inside, joggers for on-the-go moments, and fleece and cotton hoodies for fall to winter transitions, just to name a few. There really is an item for every style and size — all that's left to do is choose. Shop the rest of our picks, below. Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Women's Brushed Jersey Pant Courtesy Shop now: starting at $30; amazon.com Anrabess Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress Soft Winter Pullover Dresses Courtesy Shop now: starting at $40; amazon.com Zaful Women's Plaid Long Sleeve Shirt Button Down Wool Blend Thin Jacket Casual Blouse Tops with Pocket Courtesy Shop now: starting at $26; amazon.com The Drop Women's Renata Rib Midi Dress Courtesy Shop now: starting at $60; amazon.com Anrabess Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Slouchy Oversized Ribbed Knit Tunic Sweaters Pullover Courtesy Shop now: starting at $27; amazon.com Ugg Women's Orla Courtesy Shop now: starting at $47; amazon.com Ugg Women's Gabi Wide Legged Pant Courtesy Shop now: $88; amazon.com Genuine Australian Sheepskin Cross Band Slippers Courtesy Shop now: starting at $30; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit