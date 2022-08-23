Whether you're new to Amazon shopping or you're an Amazon Prime veteran, you are probably aware of just how much the site has to offer. You can shop kitchen gadgets, books, household items, electronics, apparel, and pretty much anything else you could think of. As fashion editors, we love to frequent the retailer for statement dresses, staple shoes, and everything in between. And as summer comes to an end, we're already eyeing Amazon's vast array of loungewear options for cooler temperatures.

UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper

Shop now: starting at $48; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Sylvie Double V-Neck Textured Rib Cropped Sweater Tank

Shop now: starting at $10; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

Shop now: starting at $24; amazon.com

Fortunately, Amazon has a wide selection of cozy loungewear options that can double as outdoor looks, too, like hoodies, beanies, joggers, and fleece jackets. You'll even find styles from brands like Ugg, Free People, and The Drop, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL in certain styles. And let's be real, comfy loungewear is always a must, but it's basically a necessity when the temperatures start to drop — making it a double win when comfort and fashion are combined. Not only will you be comfortable, but you'll be fashionable enough to wear outside if need be.

Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Drop Shoulder Drawstring Crop Hoodie Sweatshirt

Shop now: starting at $26; amazon.com

Free People Women's FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants

Shop now: starting at $16; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt

Shop now: starting at $45; amazon.com

State Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater 100% Pure Cashmere Long Sleeve Pullover

Shop now: starting at $130; amazon.com

With the extensive list of available pieces, it's easy to feel inundated with options. But since we're in the business of making your life easier, we put together this curated list with some of our favorites from the current Amazon offering. There are cozy boots for hanging inside, joggers for on-the-go moments, and fleece and cotton hoodies for fall to winter transitions, just to name a few. There really is an item for every style and size — all that's left to do is choose. Shop the rest of our picks, below.

Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Women's Brushed Jersey Pant

Shop now: starting at $30; amazon.com

Anrabess Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress Soft Winter Pullover Dresses

Shop now: starting at $40; amazon.com

Zaful Women's Plaid Long Sleeve Shirt Button Down Wool Blend Thin Jacket Casual Blouse Tops with Pocket

Shop now: starting at $26; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Renata Rib Midi Dress

Shop now: starting at $60; amazon.com

Anrabess Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Slouchy Oversized Ribbed Knit Tunic Sweaters Pullover

Shop now: starting at $27; amazon.com

Ugg Women's Orla

Shop now: starting at $47; amazon.com

Ugg Women's Gabi Wide Legged Pant

Shop now: $88; amazon.com

Genuine Australian Sheepskin Cross Band Slippers

Shop now: starting at $30; amazon.com