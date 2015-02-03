Looks We Love ? No Matter Your Shape

With your social calendar in full party mode as the holiday season quickly approaches, you’re going to need a dress that can leave an impression as lasting as you will. A sparkly dress in a standout tone is exactly what you need to turn up the volume at any cocktail party.
Lane Bryant
Sheer Luck
Creating a sexy look without going over the top can be a difficult balance, but with the latest sheer trend you can spice up a simple black on black look for a date with your beau by showing off just the right amount of skin.
Lane Bryant
Be Bodycon
Every girl needs a dress that will go from morning meeting to drinks with friends?and the bodycon silhouette is it. Top with a little blazer for a professional touch and then unveil the curve-hugging staple once the workday ends. This radiant orchid hue will definitely keep all eyes on you.
Lane Bryant
Tie the Knot
While it’s fair to assume that oversized silhouettes will hide all of your curves, the truth is hiding them just won’t do you any justice. Show off your curves by accentuating them with a belted jacket. Pairing the jacket with a waist-cinching a-line skirt will give you the lady of the hour look you were going for.
Lane Bryant
