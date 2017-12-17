7 Un-Frumpy Grandpa Cardigans For a Casual Winter Day 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Dec 17, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Winter can be unpredictable, which sometimes makes it nearly impossible to dress appropriately for the weather. In a climate where you already need extra motivation to get out of bed in the morning, carefully strategizing your outfit choices just isn’t happening.

So what do you do when you have a list of weekend errands and no willpower whatsoever? Layer, layer, layer. Grandpa cardigans as I affectionately call them, otherwise known as knubby wool knits, are the perfect last layer because they button (or unbutton) and are roomy enough to take the bulk. Slap on some stretchy leggings or warm sweats on the bottom to brave the cold.

VIDEO: 5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Closet

Here are our favorite comfy cardigans to take you from day to night – as in you can literally sleep in these fuzzy pieces!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Mih Jeans

Martello Cardigan

$427 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Burberry

Patchwork Wool-Blend Cardigan

available at Net-a-Porter $1,395 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

J.Crew

Boyfriend Cardigan

available at J.Crew $118 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

I Love Mr. Mittens

Diamond-Knit Wool Cardigan

available at Matches Fashion $509 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Theory

Oversized V-Neck Cardigan

$198 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Clayton Patchwork Cardigan 

available at Moda Operandi $500 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Zara

Oversized Wool Cardigan

$50 SHOP NOW

