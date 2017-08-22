The Logo Shirts That You're About to See Everywhere Next Season

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Aug 22, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Obviously, a logo T-shirt is a lifesaver for those days when you just don't feel like getting dressed. Throw one on and you've got instant cool-girl vibes without even trying. But, believe it or not, the decorated tops, which were huge in the '90s, also look just as cool styled with wide-leg dress pants or pleated skirts. That's why we've seen so many fashion houses—like Gucci and Chanel—add the laid-back tops to their runway collections.

Even our favorite street style stars and celebrities are on board with the logo movement. They've been walking around like living billboards, pairing their branded T-shirts with patent leather skirts and showing us that the casual tees also are great layering pieces next to a dainty slip dress.

VIDEO: Marc Jacob's Hip-Hop Inspired Collection

 

Whether you're a fan of the trendy tees or not, there's no denying that the trendy look is a versatile piece that anyone can pull off, from the gym to the dance floor. And the best part: You don't have to spend too much money on a logo shirt. Some of our favorite designs are going for less than $100. So you might as well test out one of the popular tops in the roundup below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

TH Retro Crop Top

$59 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Printed cotton-jersey tank

Dolce & Gabbana $195 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Elastic Logo Crop Sweatshirt

Opening Ceremony $150 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Printed cotton-jersey T-shirt

Saint Laurent $350 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Mona Logo Crop Sweatshirt

Fila $46 (Originally $68) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Printed tie-dyed cotton-jersey T-shirt

Gucci $550 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Ethel flocked cotton-blend jersey sweatshirt

A.P.C. $165 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Glow-in-the-dark printed cotton-jersey T-shirt

Moschino $250 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Logo Boxy Crop Hoodie

Ivy Park $65 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Embroidered Tiger Sweatshirt

Kenzo $270 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Logo Jersey Sweatshirt

Fendi $1,050 SHOP NOW

