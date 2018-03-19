Loft's Plus-Size Collection Will Make Your Curves Look Better Than Ever

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Mar 19, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

One of our favorite brands just made a major announcement today. Loft—you know the store that makes undeniably chic pieces for the office and the weekends. Well, they just debuted Loft Plus. Loft already specializes in creating petite and maternity designs (and they have the plus-size subscription service Gwynnie Bee), so it only made sense that the brand chose to expand its offerings in store and online, too.

You wont' find any boring basics here—just fun fashion pieces, playful prints, and eye-catching patterns in sizes 16 to 26. We also love how each piece was made to make your curves look better than ever with some of the designs including comfortable waist-contouring bands and slimming silhouettes.

And the good news doesn't stop there. A lot of retailers tend to charge extra for extended sizes, but not at Loft. The brand confirmed that you won't have to worry about any up-charges for the curve-friendly pieces. You can grab a chic sweater for anywhere between $40 and $60 or a cozy jacket for $90 to $128.

Read on to shop our favorite pieces from Loft's new drop.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Ruffle Shell

Stand out in a bright blouse that also includes flirty ruffles.

Loft $45 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Sirena Ruffle Dress

Don't forget to add bold patterns into your spring wardrobe. The floral stripes on this piece will help you win best dressed.

Loft $98 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Lacey V-Neck Flare Dress

Keep this figure-flattering dress handy for all of your spring events.

$90 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Striped Wrap Top

Grab a top that has a waist-cinching belt to accentuate your curves.

Loft $55 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Frayed Skinny Crop Jeans

Fall in love with contoured waistband on these vibrant skinny jeans.

$70 SHOP NOW

