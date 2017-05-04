Loft Is Practically Giving Clothes Away at This 50% Off Sale

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
May 04, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

It's always music to our ears to hear our three favorite words: 50 percent off. From May 4 to May 8, Loft is slashing the prices on all sale items. I repeat: All. Sale. Items. That means when you check out those items that already have reduced prices, it will become even more affordable. (No code needed.) 

It's called the Put It All Together event because there are pieces for every outing you have planned this spring. You'll find seasonal dresses perfect for that wedding you have coming up and pretty skirts for brunch, too.

VIDEO: 10 Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize

 

And just when you thought things couldn't get any better, there is also free shipping on orders of $125 or more. If you're reaching for your debit card as you read this, keep on scrolling to see the items we're adding to our carts stat.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Plaid Lace Off-the-Shoulder Blouse

Loft $35 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Striped Duet Dress

Loft $70 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Lotus Ruffle Jumpsuit

Loft $75 (Originally $90) SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Shirred Chambray Soft Tunic Shirt

Loft $40 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Meadow Dress

Loft $70 (Originally $90) SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Textured Collarless Blazer

Loft $80 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Laser Cut Mosaic Flare Dress

Loft $65 (Originally $90) SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Frayed Skinny Pants

Loft $35 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Eyelet Skirt

Loft $55 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW

