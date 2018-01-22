Let Meghan Markle's Style Inspire Your Valentine's Day Outfit

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jan 22, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

Stop worrying about what you're going to wear on Valentine's Day and let Meghan Markle's style inspire your look. It doesn't matter if she's hitting the red carpet in a cute, little mini dress or working it in a chic suit, she is a constant source of fashion inspiration. Her show-stopping outfits have definitely captured our attention over the years, and clearly they've grabbed Prince Harry's, too. So we're looking to the lucky lady as we solidify our date-night look.

Ahead, you'll find some of her best style moments, and they are sure to leave your guy impressed, too. So get to it and shop Markle's style now. Valentine's Day will be here before you know it.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Wore a Sheer Gown in Her Engagement Photos

 

1 of 17 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Red Flare Dress

Wow him in a show-stopping dress in a passionate color and flattering silhouette.

$124 (Originally $248) SHOP NOW
2 of 17 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Halter Sheath Dress

Turn things up in a lwd (little white dress) that has a halter neckline.

$118 (Originally $420) SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Cocktail Sheath Dress

Keep your date impressed with a strapless design that features a peplum accent.

$475 SHOP NOW
4 of 17 D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Blazer Dress

Try out a mini dress that resembles your favorite blazer.

$68 SHOP NOW
5 of 17 Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Liquid Leggings

Skip the dress and grab a pair of leather leggings that offer a cool-girl vibe.

$70 (Originally $97) SHOP NOW
6 of 17 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

One Shoulder Sheath Dress

Go all out with a glamorous dress that will have him staring all night long. There's nothing more subtly sexier than showing off your shoulders.

$188 SHOP NOW
7 of 17 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

3/4 Sleeve Red Dress

Throw on a brocade dress and your favorite red lipstick for a romantic evening.

$28 SHOP NOW
8 of 17 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Glitter Mini Dress

Make a statement in an elegant dress with a shimmery finish.

$218 SHOP NOW
9 of 17 Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Strapless Ruched Dress 

Slip on a dress that has a hint of frill before you take on the town.
$99 SHOP NOW
10 of 17 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Long Lace Dress

Put on a dreamy lace dress in a light blue hue for a whimsical vibe.

$81 (Originally $113) SHOP NOW
11 of 17 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Off the Shoulder Dress

Show off both shoulders with a flirty off-the-shoulder design.

$88 SHOP NOW
12 of 17 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Embroidered Lace Dress

Keep things classic while wearing a lace dress that has sheer panels.

$179 SHOP NOW
13 of 17 Matt Crossick - PA Images/Getty Images

Drop Waist Dress

Step out in a little black dress that has a drop-waist design. Don't forget to add a statement necklace for some extra bling.

$138 (Originally $237) SHOP NOW
14 of 17 USA Network/Getty Images

Sequin Off the Shoulder Dress

Shake things up with a jaw-dropping dress that's sparkly and shows off the right amount of skin.

$165 SHOP NOW
15 of 17 Paul Morigi/Getty Images

A Statement Leather Jacket

Take notes from Markle and make sure your outerwear is just as cute with a playful embellished jacket.

$100 SHOP NOW
16 of 17 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

White Wide-Leg Pants

Don't underestimate the sexiness of pants. Take the effortless approach in a white jumpsuit.

$87 SHOP NOW
17 of 17 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Body-Hugging Sheath Dress

Work your curves in a fitted number that also feels very covered up.

$90 SHOP NOW

