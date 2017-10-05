The L.K. Bennett x Preen Collaboration Is a Dream Come True for Kate Middleton Fans

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Oct 05, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Today is a big day for all of those who are obsessed with Kate Middleton's style. British fashion houses L.K. Bennett and Preen just launched a beautiful collection that's fit for a princess.

If you aren't already familiar with the two brands, they are the sources of some of Middleton's best outfits. You'll typically see the Duchess of Cambridge making her rounds in L.K. Bennett's comfortable yet chic heels. And Preen is responsible for several of Middleton's most elegant dresses. So the fact that the two labels have teamed up is epic.

The sophisticated collection includes a myriad of dresses, blouses, and skirts that are decked out in rich fall hues and romantic floral prints. There's even a bit of sparkle found on a sequin-covered dress and a sweater encrusted with crystals.

VIDEO: See Kate Middleton's Most-Affordable Looks

 

The collection officially launched on October 5 on L.K. Bennett's website and in stores. But some of our favorite fashionistas—like Olivia Palermo—have already had a chance to wear a few pieces from the L.K. Bennett x Preen collaboration. Now, it's your turn to check out the collection, too, in our roundup below.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Sonic Sequin Dress

LK Bennett $825 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Devoto Dress

LK Bennett $695 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Devoto Silk Top

LK Bennett $325 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Sioux Dress

LK Bennett $695 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Patti Embroidered Sweater

LK Bennett $295 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Vali Dress

LK Bennett $695 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Patti Velvet Embroidered Dress

LK Bennett $825 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Annika Stripe Top

LK Bennett $325 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Shelly Print Skirt

LK Bennett $295 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Shelly Print Dress

LK Bennett $395 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Syd Dress

LK Bennett $495 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Vali Dress

LK Bennett $695 SHOP NOW

