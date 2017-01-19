The Best Valentine's Day Lingerie Under $100

Courtesy
Jenna Pizzuta (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Jan 19, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

You know that feeling—that burst of confidence you get from wearing a sexy little something. Whether it be for turning up the heat or just for kicks, show-stopping undergarments can go a long way in the self-esteem department.

But you know what feels even greater? Sexy lingerie that doesn't break the bank. Oh yes, that exists. In fact, we’ve gone ahead and shopped out the crème de la crème of lingerie under $100. Consider it an early Valentine’s Day gift from us to you. From luxe satin to ribbon laces, scroll through for 9 sultry pieces that’ll help amp up your V-Day plans.

1 of 9 Courtesy

MESH AND LACE SET

This mesh and lace set is the perfect combo for any special occasion. 

Shop it: Topshop underwired bra, $35; topshop.com. Topshop briefs, $20; topshop.com.  

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

SOFT KNIT CHEMISE

A charming chemise perfect for late nights and lazy mornings.

Journelle $74 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

LACE-TRIMMED SILK AND TULLE BRIEFS 

We love these vintage-inspired briefs. It brings just the right amount of sexy and sophisticated with a pop of color. 

Stella McCartney $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

LACE BRALETTE

The quintessential Valentine’s Day lingerie top. Pair with equally as hot bottoms and let the adventures begin.

Only Hearts $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

STRETCH-LACE TRIANGLE BRA

Endless layering possibilities with this one. We imagine it playing peek-a-boo under a classic button-down and paired with off-duty denim.

Love Stories $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

RED LACE SET

You'll be sure to get noticed in this red hot lace number.

Shop it: H&M lace balconette bra, $13; hm.com. H&M lace bikini briefs, $13; hm.com

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

SATIN AND LACE ROMPER

If 'Netflix and chill' had a uniform.

Victoria's Secret $62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

LACE BALCONETTE BRA

Rendered in a decadent orchid hue, this bra welcomes major va-va-voom.

ThirdLove $76 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

HIGH-WAIST BRIEF WITH REMOVABLE SUSPENDERS 

Mesh like you've never seen before. These briefs have strategic cutouts for comfort and to flatter the body. Bonus points for its high-waist silhouette and removable suspenders. Who doesn't love having options?

Else $80 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!