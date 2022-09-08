Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski, and Now Hilary Duff Are Fans of This Actually-Affordable Silk Brand

If you're anything like us, you probably get excited about any celebrity fashion sightings. We're always gawking at their off-duty looks and trying to find the brands they're wearing. So when celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, and most recently, Hilary Duff, are all spotted out in the same brand, we have to hop on the trend immediately.

Lilysilk, known for its silk pillowcases, bedding, sleepwear, and other attire, has quickly become a celebrity favorite, and these A-listers are proof. Apart from the opulent and ultra soft fabric, we are also fans of the brand for its affordable pricing. Pieces start as low as $49 for high-quality silk, which is a fraction of the price of other retailers. The polished silk brand captivated our interest for its under-the-radar aesthetic — but with more and more celebrity sightings in silk, it likely won't be a secret for long.

Below are a few of the celebrity-loved styles from Lilysilk that we're just as fond of.

Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski was recently seen wearing the lustrous Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt in lily white while walking around New York City. She paired it with cowboy boots to give the look a western feel, but the skirt can be worn with casual sneakers or heels. The breathable skirt, which is available in black and white, was paired with a chic, monochromatic white corset for an off-duty look.

Stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf

Anne Hathaway was also recently spotted in the brand, but wore the dark blue Stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf styled with jeans and a floppy bucket hat. The chic silk scarf, which comes in navy blue and brown, was inspired by spring and features beautiful, dainty floral work that can add a pop to any autumn outfit.

22MM Gold Piping Silk Pajamas Set

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of herself on her bed in the navy blue 22MM Gold Piping Silk Pajama Set. With two front pockets, sophisticated piping detail, and a loose-fitting silhouette, the pajamas look just as chic cozying up inside or with sneakers outdoors. The set comes in eight colors and is available in sizes XS through XXL.

SOS Shirt

While out in Los Angeles earlier this week, Hilary Duff styled the SOS Shirt in the brown pinstripe design over a pair of bike shorts to beat the heat. She finished off her off-duty look with athletic sneakers and skinny shades, giving us the perfect cute and comfy errand-running outfit. The luxe-looking top is a breathable silhouette that can keep you cool and while looking polished, and it comes in two styles: brown and navy pinstripes.

Not to mention, Lilysilk uses silk from Mulberry trees, which require less water than cotton to grow — so next time you buy Lilysilk, you won't just channel your favorite celebrity, but you can also feel good about your eco-friendly purchase. Whether you're looking for a multi-outfit staple piece or a show-stopping scarf, Lilysilk has plenty of options at accessible prices.